Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Is Currently -1.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] closed the trading session at $5.26 on 06/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.22, while the highest price level was $5.33. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM that Southwestern Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.09 percent and weekly performance of 6.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.89M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 12996027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.20 and a Gross Margin at +52.13. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 86.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.62. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $1,653,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 10.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions