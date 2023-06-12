SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] gain 69.49% so far this year. What now?

SoundHound AI Inc. [NASDAQ: SOUN] jumped around 0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.00 at the close of the session, up 7.14%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SoundHound AI Reports First Quarter Revenue Increase of 56%.

Significantly Improves Cash Position and Operating Expenses; Reaffirms Full Year Guidance.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

SoundHound AI Inc. stock is now 69.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOUN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.05 and lowest of $2.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.24, which means current price is +209.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.99M shares, SOUN reached a trading volume of 14886188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $4.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.17.

How has SOUN stock performed recently?

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, SOUN shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.61 and a Gross Margin at +69.16. SoundHound AI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.47.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]