SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Stock trading around $8.18 per share: What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a high on 06/09/23, posting a 0.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.18. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that SoFi at Work Launches Student Loan Verification Service To Help Employees Pay Off Student Debt While Also Saving for Retirement.

On the Heels of Congress’ Decision to Pass SECURE 2.0, SoFi at Work launches new service to expand access to employer matching contributions by counting student loan payments as elective retirement contributions.

Today, SoFi at Work – the leading holistic, financial well-being, and education assistance benefits partner to more than 1,000 organizations – announced the launch of a new Student Loan Verification (SLV) service. SoFi, the digital personal finance company and all-in-one app, announces this new addition to its portfolio of employer financial well-being benefit solutions in response to Congress’ approval of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act (SECURE 2.0). SECURE 2.0 includes an important change to retirement law that allows employers to match employees’ student loan payments with contributions toward retirement plans as part of an existing benefits program. For organizations looking to make the most of this policy change, SLV simplifies the process of linking matching employer retirement contributions to employee student loan repayments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 84282239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at 7.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.88%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $7.64 billion, with 929.27 million shares outstanding and 870.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.00M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 84282239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.36. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 49.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.59 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 7.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.72. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]