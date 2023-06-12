Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Revenue clocked in at $2.84 billion, up 4.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] price surged by 1.09 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Peloton and the Steve Fund: Mental Health Awareness Month Panel on Community and Connectedness.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Peloton hosted a panel conversation for the Peloton Corporate Wellness Community where we discussed the importance of community and connection when it comes to mental wellbeing. The panel featured Marcia Liu, Ph.D., Licensed Counseling Psychologist and National Advisor at the Steve Fund and Mariana Fernández, Peloton Yoga and Meditation Instructor, and was hosted by Peloton’s Director of ESG – Social Impact, Alia McCants.

The Steve Fund, a Peloton Pledge partner, is the nation’s leading organization focused on supporting mental health and emotional well-being for young people of color. Peloton is proud to support them as part of our mission to dismantle systemic barriers to mental health care.

A sum of 37803937 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.61M shares. Peloton Interactive Inc. shares reached a high of $9.82 and dropped to a low of $8.185 until finishing in the latest session at $8.31.

The one-year PTON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.04. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $12.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.70, while it was recorded at 8.21 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -48.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 400.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 384.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$289,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details