Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $6.14 billion, up 40.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] gained 2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $17.17 price per share at the time. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Publishes Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Detailing Progress on Sustainability Initiatives.

“We recognize the need for corporations to take action to help address global challenges including climate change and sustainability, and at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings we are committed to doing our part by operating in a way that is socially responsible, respectful of the environment, and drives a positive impact on society,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer-elect of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Our Sail & Sustain program is key to moving our business forward– it goes hand-in-hand with delivering long-term value for the company and its stakeholders.”.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. represents 422.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.13 billion with the latest information. NCLH stock price has been found in the range of $16.94 to $17.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 13330335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.81. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.80 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.02, while it was recorded at 16.79 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]