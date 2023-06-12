NIO Inc. [NIO] Is Currently -0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.25%. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB10,676.5 million (US$1,554.6 million)iQuarterly Vehicle Deliveries were 31,041 units.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, NIO stock dropped by -62.07%. The one-year NIO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.19.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.15 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.85M shares, NIO stock reached a trading volume of 139934115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc. [NIO]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.36, while it was recorded at 7.77 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.94 and a Gross Margin at +8.78. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.55.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -29.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.32. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NIO Inc. [NIO] Insider Position Details