Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is -93.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] loss -7.69% or -0.04 points to close at $0.43 with a heavy trading volume of 69263144 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Mullen Completes Successful Commercial Drive Event and Showcase at 2023 Government Fleet Expo.

The 2023 GFX was held from May 22 – 25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Mullen showcased its commercial EVs, the Mullen ONE, all-electric Class 1 Cargo Van, and Mullen THREE, all-electric Class 3 Cab Chassis Truck. Event participants had the opportunity to meet with technology, sales and product marketing team members from Mullen to discuss their fleet needs and sign up for a vehicle demo.

It opened the trading session at $0.48, the shares rose to $0.491 and dropped to $0.415, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MULN points out that the company has recorded -90.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.52% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.66M shares, MULN reached to a volume of 69263144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for MULN stock

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.16. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -68.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.76 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6682, while it was recorded at 0.5441 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4636 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]