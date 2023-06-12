Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Yunji Inc. [YJ] – find out why.

Yunji Inc. [NASDAQ: YJ] traded at a high on 06/09/23, posting a 14.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.22. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Yunji Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023[1].

The results of the trading session contributed to over 36041385 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yunji Inc. stands at 45.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.46%.

The market cap for YJ stock reached $42.16 million, with 198.37 million shares outstanding and 81.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, YJ reached a trading volume of 36041385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yunji Inc. [YJ]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yunji Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yunji Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for YJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has YJ stock performed recently?

Yunji Inc. [YJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.22. With this latest performance, YJ shares dropped by -27.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Yunji Inc. [YJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2989, while it was recorded at 0.2058 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5918 for the last 200 days.

Yunji Inc. [YJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yunji Inc. [YJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.47 and a Gross Margin at +43.54. Yunji Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.40.

Yunji Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Yunji Inc. [YJ]