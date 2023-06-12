Mizuho lifts WeWork Inc. [WE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] price plunged by -1.02 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that WeWork Announces CEO Transition.

WeWork Board Member David Tolley to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Chairman and CEO Sandeep Mathrani to step down effective May 26th.

A sum of 19798294 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.06M shares. WeWork Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1976 and dropped to a low of $0.18 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

The one-year WE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.93. The average equity rating for WE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $1.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

WE Stock Performance Analysis:

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -53.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.40 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3967, while it was recorded at 0.2001 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7562 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WeWork Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.17 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.68.

Return on Total Capital for WE is now -5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.95. Additionally, WE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

WeWork Inc. [WE] Insider Position Details