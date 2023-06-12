Market cap of Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] reaches 31.71M – now what?

Wearable Devices Ltd. [NASDAQ: WLDS] closed the trading session at $2.10 on 06/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.00, while the highest price level was $2.56. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Wearable Devices Unveils Adaptable AI-Based Algorithm for Precise Gesture Learning.

An effective wearable sensor-based AI system is one that can adapt to individual users and excel in low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) environments. In line with this vision, Wearable Devices has developed custom recurrent neural networks capable of performing sensor fusion and fast adaptation through few-shot learning. The neural network’s memory structure and parameter space have been meticulously tailored to align with the mechanics governing natural hand movements. This cutting-edge technology empowers users to effortlessly perform both short gestures, such as tapping, and long movements, such as drag and drop, with remarkable precision and efficiency.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 381.19 percent and weekly performance of 3.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 245.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 304.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 276.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, WLDS reached to a volume of 9635120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wearable Devices Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 704.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, WLDS shares gained by 304.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 245.51% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.35 for Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.81, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wearable Devices Ltd. [WLDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12342.22 and a Gross Margin at +43.70. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14435.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.55.

Wearable Devices Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

