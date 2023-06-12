Market cap of Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] reaches 179.20M – now what?

Rigetti Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: RGTI] loss -3.62% or -0.05 points to close at $1.33 with a heavy trading volume of 11985601 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rigetti Computing Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Fourth Generation Ankaa-1 Chip Demonstrates Median 2-Qubit Gate Fidelity and Gate Speed Improvements Superior to Aspen M-3.

It opened the trading session at $1.61, the shares rose to $1.65 and dropped to $1.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RGTI points out that the company has recorded 33.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -269.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, RGTI reached to a volume of 11985601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGTI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Rigetti Computing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigetti Computing Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for RGTI stock

Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.48. With this latest performance, RGTI shares gained by 172.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.44 for Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6418, while it was recorded at 1.1515 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2165 for the last 200 days.

Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.40.

Rigetti Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]