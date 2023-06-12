Market cap of NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] reaches 951.20B – now what?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] gained 0.68% on the last trading session, reaching $387.70 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM that NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community.

NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:.

Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with JefferiesWednesday, June 14, 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.

NVIDIA Corporation represents 2.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $951.20 billion with the latest information. NVDA stock price has been found in the range of $385.67 to $397.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.66M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 42488980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $455.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 15.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 202.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 34.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.90 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 305.18, while it was recorded at 385.16 for the last single week of trading, and 205.54 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 21.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]