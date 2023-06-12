Market cap of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] reaches 2.48B – now what?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] closed the trading session at $1.58 on 06/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.58, while the highest price level was $1.61. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM that For the First Time in Four Years, AMC Theatres® Summer Movie Camp Returns With Tickets as Low As $3.

AMC is bringing back its popular Summer Movie Camp program beginning May 27.

Moviegoers can experience 14 different popular family titles throughout the summer months, with dedicated showtimes on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.06 percent and weekly performance of -0.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 94.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.56M shares, APE reached to a volume of 8715258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61.

APE stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, APE shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5632, while it was recorded at 1.5860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0849 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for APE is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, APE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]: Insider Ownership positions