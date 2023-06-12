Market cap of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] reaches 9.81M – now what?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [NASDAQ: AHI] traded at a high on 06/09/23, posting a 603.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.18. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that AHI Commentary for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023.

Highlights.

AHI – wellteq – Vertica integration completed following their acquisitions in the first half of the 2022/23 Financial Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 123891008 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stands at 92.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 30.99%.

The market cap for AHI stock reached $9.81 million, with 22.96 million shares outstanding and 13.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.67K shares, AHI reached a trading volume of 123891008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHI shares is $2.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has AHI stock performed recently?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 553.87. With this latest performance, AHI shares gained by 580.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 448.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 93.07 for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.39, while it was recorded at 0.69 for the last single week of trading, and 0.48 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

