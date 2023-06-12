Market Analysts see XP Inc. [XP] falling to $15. Time to buy?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] gained 0.15% or 0.03 points to close at $20.55 with a heavy trading volume of 9307416 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that XP Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $20.56, the shares rose to $21.20 and dropped to $20.425, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XP points out that the company has recorded 23.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -99.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, XP reached to a volume of 9307416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $18.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.09.

Trading performance analysis for XP stock

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.67 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.19, while it was recorded at 19.85 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 13.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XP Inc. [XP]