Market Analysts see Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gaining to $44.60. Time to buy?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] traded at a low on 06/09/23, posting a -0.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.13. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Wells Fargo Launches Sports & Entertainment Program to meet unique wealth management needs.

Sports & Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM designation now available to financial advisors.

Wells Fargo announced today a new Sports & Entertainment Program focused on recognizing and supporting financial advisors who serve clients within the sports and entertainment industries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11087186 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wells Fargo & Company stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $158.98 billion, with 3.79 billion shares outstanding and 3.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.98M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 11087186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $48.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.27 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.73, while it was recorded at 41.66 for the last single week of trading, and 42.83 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.08. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 16.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.12. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $55,387 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.68%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]