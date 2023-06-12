Market Analysts see Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gaining to $41. Time to buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] closed the trading session at $35.47 on 06/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.26, while the highest price level was $35.62. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Verizon upgrades network for Detroit customers.

Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show customers have the best experience on the Verizon network.

Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Detroit, MI. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and to pave the way for personalized customer experiences. Network upgrades in Detroit include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities. They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses. Specifics on the upgrades include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.97 percent and weekly performance of 2.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.45M shares, VZ reached to a volume of 14948783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $43.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 71.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VZ stock trade performance evaluation

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.32, while it was recorded at 35.06 for the last single week of trading, and 38.58 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.29. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.53.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 11.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.46. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $181,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to -0.26%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Insider Ownership positions