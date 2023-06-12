Market Analysts see Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gaining to $390. Time to buy?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] gained 2.60% or 10.65 points to close at $420.02 with a heavy trading volume of 12349455 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its first-quarter 2023 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q1’23 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to jessica.reif@bofa.com.

It opened the trading session at $424.50, the shares rose to $425.90 and dropped to $414.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NFLX points out that the company has recorded 36.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -155.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 12349455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $370.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 13.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 62.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NFLX stock

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 25.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.59 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 350.10, while it was recorded at 406.40 for the last single week of trading, and 306.20 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.21.

Return on Total Capital for NFLX is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.49. Additionally, NFLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] managed to generate an average of $350,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 21.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Netflix Inc. [NFLX]