Market Analysts see C3.ai Inc. [AI] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] jumped around 0.77 points on Friday, while shares priced at $36.99 at the close of the session, up 2.13%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM that C3 AI Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Generative AI Changes Everything.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2023.

C3.ai Inc. stock is now 230.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AI Stock saw the intraday high of $39.3799 and lowest of $35.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.02, which means current price is +253.13% above from all time high which was touched on 05/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.88M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 28368557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.92.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.66. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 83.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.34, while it was recorded at 36.63 for the last single week of trading, and 18.35 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]