Lyft Inc. [LYFT] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $9

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.08 during the day while it closed the day at $10.45. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Lyft Names Erin Brewer as Chief Financial Officer.

Erin Brewer to replace Elaine Paul on July 10th. Paul to leave role on May 19th; will remain advisor until November 2023.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Lyft (Nasdaq:LYFT) today announced that Erin Brewer has been named Lyft’s Chief Financial Officer, effective July 10. Brewer replaces Elaine Paul, who is leaving Lyft but will remain as an advisor until November 30, 2023. Lisa Blackwood-Kapral, Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as interim CFO until Ms. Brewer’s start date.

Lyft Inc. stock has also gained 9.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYFT stock has inclined by 19.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.26% and lost -5.17% year-on date.

The market cap for LYFT stock reached $4.01 billion, with 373.73 million shares outstanding and 317.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.84M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 11438932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $12.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

LYFT stock trade performance evaluation

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 17.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.89 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.63 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.69.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -76.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.15. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$358,568 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Insider Ownership positions