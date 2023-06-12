Lake Street slashes price target on Sientra Inc. [SIEN] – find out why.

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] gained 41.71% on the last trading session, reaching $2.48 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sientra Announces FDA-Clearance of Next Generation AlloX2 Pro™ Tissue Expander.

Significant Milestone as the First, and Only, MRI-Compatible Tissue Expander Available on the US Market.

Sientra Inc. represents 12.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.59 million with the latest information. SIEN stock price has been found in the range of $2.43 to $3.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 219.59K shares, SIEN reached a trading volume of 42914590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sientra Inc. [SIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIEN shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Sientra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for SIEN stock

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.15. With this latest performance, SIEN shares gained by 67.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.29 for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sientra Inc. [SIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.82 and a Gross Margin at +42.58. Sientra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -362.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.13.

Sientra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sientra Inc. [SIEN]