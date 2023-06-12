KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Oracle Corporation [ORCL] – find out why.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $109.85 on 06/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $107.41, while the highest price level was $110.15. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Oracle Sets the Date for its Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Announcement.

Earnings Results to be released on June 12, 2023, After the Close of the Market.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Oracle Corporation today announced that its fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Monday, June 12th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.39 percent and weekly performance of 3.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 12531216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $103.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 75.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.89 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.30, while it was recorded at 107.32 for the last single week of trading, and 84.33 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 19.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $46,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 7.30%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions