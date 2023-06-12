KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] moved down -2.45: Why It’s Important

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.66%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that KE Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, BEKE stock rose by 1.46%. The one-year KE Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.25. The average equity rating for BEKE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.75 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, BEKE stock reached a trading volume of 11851108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $25.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 16.69 for the last single week of trading, and 16.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +22.71. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.28.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.69. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BEKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 65.49%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Insider Position Details