JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Revenue clocked in at $9.75 billion, up 15.28% YTD: What’s Next?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] traded at a high on 06/09/23, posting a 0.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.47. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that JetBlue Expands Caribbean Network, Adding Service to Belize and St. Kitts, Out For Sale Starting Today.

Additional New Flights to Raleigh, Grenada and Nassau Introduce Low Fares and Great Service from Focus Cities.

New Mint Service Planned From Los Angeles to The Bahamas, Boston to Grenada.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11071492 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at 3.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.25%.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $2.43 billion, with 327.60 million shares outstanding and 322.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.12M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 11071492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

How has JBLU stock performed recently?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.00, while it was recorded at 7.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]