Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] traded at a high on 06/09/23, posting a 37.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.49. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media Announces Licensing and Partnership Opportunities for Cats vs Pickles, Denver, the Last Dinosaur and Santa.com at International Licensing Expo 2023.

Pursuing Strategic Relationships in Key Licensing Categories.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12404619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at 18.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.15%.

The market cap for GROM stock reached $3.10 million, with 8.50 million shares outstanding and 8.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.78K shares, GROM reached a trading volume of 12404619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.45. With this latest performance, GROM shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4946, while it was recorded at 0.3833 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0113 for the last 200 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.08 and a Gross Margin at +26.72. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -300.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.26.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]