Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Macy’s Inc. [M] – find out why.

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] slipped around -0.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.66 at the close of the session, down -2.25%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sky Full of Stars: The 47th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks®, the Nation’s Largest Independence Day Celebration, Creates a Spectacle in the Sky Above New York City.

Launched from five barges positioned along the East River in Midtown, the 47th annual pyrotechnic spectacular will enchant spectators with prime viewing in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens.

The nation’s biggest Independence Day party will fill the night sky with jaw-dropping sparkles as the 47th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® caps off Independence Day with an explosive celebration! On Tuesday, July 4th at approximately 9:25 p.m., Macy’s will begin its signature pyrotechnic salute to America, featuring an array of dazzling shells and effects that will captivate spectators live in New York City and on television from sea to shining sea. This year’s revelry will launch 60,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 26th and E. 40th Streets along the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.

Macy’s Inc. stock is now -24.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. M Stock saw the intraday high of $16.15 and lowest of $15.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.12, which means current price is +22.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.65M shares, M reached a trading volume of 10133097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc. [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $18.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.12, while it was recorded at 15.76 for the last single week of trading, and 19.16 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.98. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -5.66%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc. [M]