GameStop Corp. [GME] Is Currently 5.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] gained 5.78% or 1.24 points to close at $22.68 with a heavy trading volume of 10295573 shares. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that GameStop Discloses First Quarter 2023 Results.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today released financial results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023. The Company’s condensed and consolidated financial statements, including GAAP and non-GAAP results, are below. The Company’s Form 10-Q and supplemental information can be found at https://investor.gamestop.com.

It opened the trading session at $21.78, the shares rose to $23.4296 and dropped to $21.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GME points out that the company has recorded 1.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, GME reached to a volume of 10295573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $13.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 25.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for GME stock

GameStop Corp. [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.88, while it was recorded at 23.85 for the last single week of trading, and 22.89 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at GameStop Corp. [GME]