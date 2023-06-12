Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] Stock trading around $9.36 per share: What’s Next?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.52 during the day while it closed the day at $9.36. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that JetBlue and Frontier Announce Divestiture Agreement in Connection with JetBlue’s Combination with Spirit.

Includes all of Spirit’s Holdings at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Related Takeoff and Landing Slots.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ULCC stock has declined by -12.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.53% and lost -8.86% year-on date.

The market cap for ULCC stock reached $2.01 billion, with 218.18 million shares outstanding and 215.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 12780876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

ULCC stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.85, while it was recorded at 9.22 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.40 and a Gross Margin at +1.53. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for ULCC is now -3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.25. Additionally, ULCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 453.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] managed to generate an average of -$5,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: Insider Ownership positions