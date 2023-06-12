For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.45 during the day while it closed the day at $7.33. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Teva Concludes Nationwide Opioids Settlement Agreement.

Settles with all 50 states and 99 percent of litigating subdivisions.

Shipments of life-saving generic Narcan® (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray) have already begun; payments to states to begin in the second half of 2023.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock has also gained 1.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEVA stock has declined by -19.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.25% and lost -19.63% year-on date.

The market cap for TEVA stock reached $8.47 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.92M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 14915545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA stock trade performance evaluation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -12.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.30, while it was recorded at 7.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.21. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$214,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 1.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Insider Ownership positions