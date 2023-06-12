For CSX Corporation [CSX], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] closed the trading session at $32.31 on 06/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.145, while the highest price level was $32.72. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 1:04 PM that CSX Announces $5 Million Donation to the B&O Railroad Museum to Launch a Transformation of the Campus in Southwest Baltimore.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.29 percent and weekly performance of 1.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.94M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 8084097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $35.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSX stock trade performance evaluation

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.72 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.11, while it was recorded at 32.30 for the last single week of trading, and 30.60 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.31. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.05.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 18.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.48. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $185,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 8.19%.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Insider Ownership positions