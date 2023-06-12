For Citigroup Inc. [C], Analyst sees a rise to $48. What next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] traded at a high on 06/09/23, posting a 0.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.30. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM that Citi Global Wealth Investments Issues Mid-Year Wealth Outlook 2023 – Opportunities on the Horizon: Investing Through a Slowing Economy.

Citi Global Wealth Investments today released its Mid-Year Wealth Outlook 2023 report – Opportunities on the Horizon: Investing Through a Slowing Economy. This biannual report sets out Citi Global Wealth’s outlook on how investors should approach developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics.

Though 2023 has been full of extraordinary events, Citi Global Wealth sees the remainder of the year as an opportunity. We are in a “rolling recession” where parts of the US economy are growing even as others contract. As inflation slowly eases following a period of rapid Fed rate hikes, the group believes that keeping portfolios invested is imperative. While the current asset allocation strategy remains defensive, Citi Global Wealth see numerous opportunities to adjust their portfolios over time, as the Fed shifts from interest rate hikes to cuts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11736479 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citigroup Inc. stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for C stock reached $93.64 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.80M shares, C reached a trading volume of 11736479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 559.94.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.72, while it was recorded at 47.57 for the last single week of trading, and 47.16 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -6.65%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]