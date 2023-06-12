Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] is -70.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.89 at the close of the session, up 0.99%. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Credit Suisse AG Announces CME Term SOFR As Replacement Reference Rate for Its Outstanding U.S. Dollar LIBOR-Linked Debt Securities.

Credit Suisse AG announced today that, following June 30, 2023, CME Term SOFR will be the replacement reference rate for its outstanding New York law-governed debt securities that use U.S. dollar LIBOR as the reference rate.

The outstanding notes of Credit Suisse AG listed below (the “LIBOR Notes”) currently use three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR as the reference rate and require the calculation agent to select a successor reference rate following the cessation of three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR.

Credit Suisse Group AG stock is now -70.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.888 and lowest of $0.8732 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.70, which means current price is +8.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 48.52M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 63921186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.29.

How has CS stock performed recently?

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, CS shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.89 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8785, while it was recorded at 0.8812 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9686 for the last 200 days.

