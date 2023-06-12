Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Revenue clocked in at $2.80 billion, up 50.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] closed the trading session at $53.28 on 06/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.4827, while the highest price level was $57.4199. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM that Coinbase to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.55 percent and weekly performance of -17.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.56M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 14329785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $69.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.76.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.46. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.65, while it was recorded at 54.35 for the last single week of trading, and 58.73 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Insider Ownership positions