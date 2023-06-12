Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] moved up 2.67: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.47%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 3:51 PM that Holland America Line Expands ‘Alaska Up Close’ Onboard Programming with New Culinary and Cultural Experiences.

New cocktails with authentic glacier ice, fresh fish and wildlife spotting highlight enhanced experience.

– With Holland America Line’s “Alaska Up Close,” guests on Alaska cruises are deeply immersed in the local culture with informative onboard programming, sea-to-table dining and award-winning shore excursions. The premium cruise line is introducing new facets of the program throughout the 2023 Alaska season that offer an even more engaging guest experience.

Over the last 12 months, CCL stock rose by 1.24%. The one-year Carnival Corporation & plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.83. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.86 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.56M shares, CCL stock reached a trading volume of 33915782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 24.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.25 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 12.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

