Canoo Inc. [GOEV] moved down -2.51: Why It’s Important

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] price plunged by -2.51 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM that CANOO INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Our LDV vehicle is eligible for the full IRA commercial tax credit of $7,500 in 2023.

25% reduction in annual operating expenses compared to last fiscal year.

A sum of 14832109 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.71M shares. Canoo Inc. shares reached a high of $0.554 and dropped to a low of $0.524 until finishing in the latest session at $0.52.

The one-year GOEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.79. The average equity rating for GOEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GOEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6474, while it was recorded at 0.5530 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2214 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canoo Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.67.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Insider Position Details