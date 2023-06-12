Barclays lifts Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.18%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, YMM stock dropped by -17.99%. The one-year Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.86. The average equity rating for YMM stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.14 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 944.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, YMM stock reached a trading volume of 9835288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $11.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

YMM Stock Performance Analysis:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.18. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 15.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Total Capital for YMM is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, YMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

YMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. go to 28.60%.

