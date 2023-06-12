Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Is Currently 0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] price surged by 0.14 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Bank of America Announces 2024 Financial Reporting Dates.

Bank of America today announced the following reporting dates for quarterly financial results:.

A sum of 32641692 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 65.46M shares. Bank of America Corporation shares reached a high of $29.40 and dropped to a low of $29.08 until finishing in the latest session at $29.27.

The one-year BAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.87. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $36.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 130.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.50, while it was recorded at 29.15 for the last single week of trading, and 32.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details