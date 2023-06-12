AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] moved up 1.92: Why It’s Important

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] traded at a high on 06/09/23, posting a 1.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.77. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM that For the First Time in Four Years, AMC Theatres® Summer Movie Camp Returns With Tickets as Low As $3.

AMC is bringing back its popular Summer Movie Camp program beginning May 27.

Moviegoers can experience 14 different popular family titles throughout the summer months, with dedicated showtimes on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14759694 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at 3.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.46%.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $2.43 billion, with 519.19 million shares outstanding and 516.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.76M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 14759694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.43 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

