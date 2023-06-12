Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $159

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price plunged by -0.66 percent to reach at -$0.82. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 10:05 AM that SKITTLES® SPOTLIGHTS LGBTQ+ STORIES REMINDING FANS THAT “THERE IS A STORY IN EVERY RAINBOW”.

2023 SKITTLES® Pride Packs highlight meaningful LGBTQ+ stories this June in collaboration with Audible, GLAAD and artists within the LGBTQ+ community.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

As part of its ongoing mission to support and increase visibility for the LGBTQ+ community, the SKITTLES® brand is celebrating Pride 2023 by elevating LGBTQ+ stories through teaming up with Audible, actor and comedian Cameron Esposito’s QUEERY podcast, GLAAD, and the five talented artists who designed SKITTLES’ 2023 Pride packs. Starting today consumers can scan the QR code on any SKITTLES Pride pack, which will direct fans to a free collection of LGBTQ+ stories on Audible, upcoming special edition Pride episodes of Cameron Esposito’s QUEERY podcast and other meaningful stories of Pride.

A sum of 51139714 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 63.50M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $125.80 and dropped to a low of $123.19 until finishing in the latest session at $123.43.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.32. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $136.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.72 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.99, while it was recorded at 124.16 for the last single week of trading, and 104.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details