Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] is 38.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] closed the trading session at $122.87 on 06/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $122.42, while the highest price level was $124.285. The company report on March 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CIBC introduces additional Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.48 percent and weekly performance of -1.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.05M shares, GOOG reached to a volume of 20240159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $129.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99.

GOOG stock trade performance evaluation

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.34, while it was recorded at 124.60 for the last single week of trading, and 101.60 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.95 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.35.

Return on Total Capital for GOOG is now 25.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.70. Additionally, GOOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] managed to generate an average of $315,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 17.61%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]: Insider Ownership positions