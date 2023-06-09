Yext Inc. [YEXT] Stock trading around $13.65 per share: What’s Next?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] traded at a high on 06/08/23, posting a 2.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.65. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Yext Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Revenue of $99.5 Million, Increased 1% Year-over-Year or 2% on a Constant Currency Basis.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Net Loss Per Share of $0.00 or Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, Basic, of $0.09.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7683706 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yext Inc. stands at 9.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.00%.

The market cap for YEXT stock reached $1.60 billion, with 122.28 million shares outstanding and 108.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, YEXT reached a trading volume of 7683706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yext Inc. [YEXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 136.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has YEXT stock performed recently?

Yext Inc. [YEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.36. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 80.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.94 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 11.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.17 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.45.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -21.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.71. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$54,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Yext Inc. [YEXT]