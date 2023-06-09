why Oil States International Inc. [OIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.88

Oil States International Inc. [NYSE: OIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.98%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Oil States Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Net income of $2.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, reported for the quarter.

Revenue of $196.2 million, while down 3% sequentially, increased 20% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, OIS stock dropped by -17.29%. The one-year Oil States International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.18. The average equity rating for OIS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $430.60 million, with 62.83 million shares outstanding and 62.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 831.10K shares, OIS stock reached a trading volume of 4089988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oil States International Inc. [OIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OIS shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Oil States International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oil States International Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for OIS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

OIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.98. With this latest performance, OIS shares gained by 5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oil States International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oil States International Inc. [OIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.57 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. Oil States International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for OIS is now -0.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.06. Additionally, OIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] managed to generate an average of -$3,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Oil States International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

OIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oil States International Inc. go to -6.99%.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Insider Position Details