why International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $140.79

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] gained 0.02% on the last trading session, reaching $134.41 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 12:00 AM that IBM to Build its First European Quantum Data Center to Serve Expanding Ecosystem.

The IBM facility in Ehningen, Germany, expected to open in 2024.

IBM Quantum to allow European cloud region users to provision quantum systems and process data within the EU.

International Business Machines Corporation represents 907.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $119.65 billion with the latest information. IBM stock price has been found in the range of $134.01 to $135.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 4126377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $140.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 39.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.51, while it was recorded at 133.31 for the last single week of trading, and 132.66 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.71. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.14. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $5,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.62%.

