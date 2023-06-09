why Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.75

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $16.89 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:11 PM that AIG Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. Common Stock.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it has priced the secondary offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) common stock at $16.25 per share. The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

AIG, as the selling stockholder, has offered 65 million existing shares of common stock (out of approximately 648 million total shares of common stock outstanding) of Corebridge, corresponding to approximately $1.1 billion of gross proceeds. AIG has also granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 9.75 million shares. All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG.

Corebridge Financial Inc. represents 650.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.36 billion with the latest information. CRBG stock price has been found in the range of $16.89 to $17.255.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, CRBG reached a trading volume of 24541499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRBG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.66.

Trading performance analysis for CRBG stock

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, CRBG shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.56, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.63. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Total Capital for CRBG is now 51.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.20. Additionally, CRBG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] managed to generate an average of $1,058,312 per employee.

