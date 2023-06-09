why Cano Health Inc. [CANO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.84

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.35 during the day while it closed the day at $1.33. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Cano Health Sends Letter to Stockholders and Urges Stockholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” Its Highly Qualified Directors and the Proposed Reverse Stock Split.

Board and management are evolving governance practices and executing an action plan to drive long-term sustainable growth and value creation for ALL stockholders.

In contrast, former directors are intent on conducting a disruptive, misleading, and disingenuous campaign aimed only at serving their own short-term interests.

Cano Health Inc. stock has also loss -3.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CANO stock has declined by -5.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.43% and lost -2.92% year-on date.

The market cap for CANO stock reached $692.92 million, with 239.80 million shares outstanding and 170.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 3103311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $2.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

CANO stock trade performance evaluation

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 26.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2598, while it was recorded at 1.3860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7741 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Insider Ownership positions