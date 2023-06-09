why Campbell Soup Company [CPB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.12

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] closed the trading session at $46.77 on 06/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.86, while the highest price level was $46.94. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Campbell Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Reported and Organic Net Sales increased 5% led by favorable net price realization.

Reported Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) decreased 14% to $254 million. Adjusted EBIT decreased 2% to $313 million primarily due to non-operating items.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.59 percent and weekly performance of -7.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, CPB reached to a volume of 5291807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $53.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 32.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CPB stock trade performance evaluation

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.66. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.29 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.46, while it was recorded at 49.29 for the last single week of trading, and 52.35 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.21. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 13.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.58. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $51,497 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 5.40%.

