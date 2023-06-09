why Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.67

Blue Bird Corporation [NASDAQ: BLBD] price surged by 6.12 percent to reach at $1.28. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 12:13 AM that Blue Bird Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering.

Blue Bird Corporation (“Blue Bird” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BLBD), a leader in electric and low-emission school buses, announced today the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering by certain stockholders of Blue Bird (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 4,500,000 shares of Blue Bird’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The Company is not selling any shares of Common Stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

A sum of 2675435 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 280.14K shares. Blue Bird Corporation shares reached a high of $23.13 and dropped to a low of $20.83 until finishing in the latest session at $22.21.

The one-year BLBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.14. The average equity rating for BLBD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLBD shares is $29.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Blue Bird Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Bird Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLBD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BLBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.87. With this latest performance, BLBD shares gained by 19.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.28, while it was recorded at 23.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Bird Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.05 and a Gross Margin at +4.43. Blue Bird Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.72.

Return on Total Capital for BLBD is now -21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12,956.44. Additionally, BLBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11,327.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] managed to generate an average of -$33,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.09.Blue Bird Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BLBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Bird Corporation go to 15.00%.

Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] Insider Position Details