why Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.13

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] price surged by 13.94 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors and Media section of atarabio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

A sum of 2998327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.62M shares. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.92 and dropped to a low of $1.64 until finishing in the latest session at $1.88.

The one-year ATRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.34. The average equity rating for ATRA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $16.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

ATRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.33. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -22.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4200, while it was recorded at 1.6540 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6534 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -431.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.08. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -359.12.

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -108.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.62. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$683,539 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

