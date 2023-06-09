Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $58.18 during the day while it closed the day at $57.83. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Corteva Agriscience Announces New Climate Positive Leaders Program Recipients.

Global And Regional Farmers Recognized for Successful Adoption And Advocacy for Sustainability Practices.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announced the 19 global and regional recipients of its 2022 Climate Positive Leaders Program, a nomination-based farmer and rancher recognition initiative. The recipients are early adopter producers who are successfully implementing, scaling, and sharing climate positive practices. Representing Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Kenya, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, these farmers have adopted a wide range of innovative systems and approaches that uniquely support their productivity goals while protecting natural resources.

Corteva Inc. stock has also gained 7.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTVA stock has declined by -3.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.16% and lost -1.62% year-on date.

The market cap for CTVA stock reached $39.60 billion, with 712.90 million shares outstanding and 709.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 2850096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $71.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

CTVA stock trade performance evaluation

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.77, while it was recorded at 57.13 for the last single week of trading, and 61.17 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.98. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $57,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 10.13%.

