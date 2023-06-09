Wall Street Analyst Initiated UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.69%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM that UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend; Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announced an increase to its dividend and provided an update on its 2023 annual shareholder meeting.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Board of Directors authorized a 14% increase to its quarterly cash dividend. A cash dividend of $1.88 per share, will be paid on June 27, 2023, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business June 19, 2023. This dividend represents an increase over the quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share the Company has paid since the second quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, UNH stock dropped by -1.38%. The one-year UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.68. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $450.98 billion, with 933.00 million shares outstanding and 929.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, UNH stock reached a trading volume of 2725423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $595.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 9.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 45.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.08.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 491.38, while it was recorded at 491.54 for the last single week of trading, and 505.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.04%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details